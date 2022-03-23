 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneva's Pardons and Paroles field office moves to new location

GENEVA - The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Geneva Field Office this month completed moving to a larger, more functional building.

The previous office was smaller, with limited parking spaces making it more difficult for probationers and parolees to access bureau services and complete required monthly office visits. The new office, which is better able to serve the needs of clients in Geneva County, is located at 712 W. Maple Ave.

Geneva Officer-in-Charge Chelsie Smith said, “We are excited to have a larger, more accessible building with the potential for future rehabilitation programs.”

The bureau has 62 field offices, serving all Alabama counties. Field offices function as a local base of operations for probation and parole officers, specialists and other support staff.

Officers are required to make various contacts with probationers and parolees based on their risk level. These contacts range from a monthly office visit for lower risk individuals to weekly office, home, employment and curfew checks for higher risk individuals.

In addition, officers are tasked with various types of investigations requested by the bureau or courts, as well as assisting other law enforcement agencies when needed.

