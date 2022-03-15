 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, choking her

Kwentez Lamonte Thomas

Kwentez Lamonte Thomas, 25, of Crusseta, Georgia

 Dothan Police Department

Dothan police arrested a Georgia man after he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home to assault her and threaten to kill her.

Kwentez Lamonte Thomas, 25, of Cusseta, Georgia, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree domestic violence by strangulation.

The Dothan Police Department responded to a residence on Denton Road in reference to a domestic violence call on Sunday. Officers made contact with the victim and learned the suspect forced his way into the victim’s residence while armed with a weapon and began choking her and threatened to kill her, according to Dothan police.

He was arrested and his bond was set at $90,000.

