Georgia man dies in Barbour County crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday claimed the life of a Blakely, Ga., man.
Thomas Pelmon Jr., 54, was fatally injured when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Pelmon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Barbour County 79, approximately five miles south of Baker Hill, in Barbour County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Jimmy Sailors
