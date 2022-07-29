 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Georgia man dies in Henry County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
alea logo (copy)

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Columbus, Ga., man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Clyde Humphrey, 70, was fatally injured when the 2009 Toyota Scion he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Humphrey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 431, approximately five miles north of Abbeville, in Henry County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Xi warns Biden not to ‘play with fire’ as two leaders agree to in-person meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert