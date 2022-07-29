Georgia man dies in Henry County crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Columbus, Ga., man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Clyde Humphrey, 70, was fatally injured when the 2009 Toyota Scion he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Humphrey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 431, approximately five miles north of Abbeville, in Henry County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.