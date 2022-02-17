 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia-Pacific Cedar Springs donates to Wiregrass United Way
  Updated
SUBMITTED

Public Affairs Manager RaSarah Johnson presents Georgia-Pacific Cedar Springs’ 2021 donation of $10,000 to Wiregrass United Way Executive Director Walter Hill.

“Georgia-Pacific is proud to partner with United Way as they support critical life-improving needs in our community, which includes everything from education to healthcare,” said Johnson.

Georgia Pacific is committed to being the Best Community Partner by donating to the Wiregrass United Way along with 20 other organizations in the surrounding communities.

