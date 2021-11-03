 Skip to main content
Georgia-Pacific makes a donation to a local school
Cedar Springs Public Affairs Manager Peggy Jaye (right) attended the local Woods to Goods presentation and helped coordinate Georgia-Pacific's sponsorship and participation in Alabama’s statewide recognition of the forest products industry.

Houston County High School in Columbia recently received a donation of antibacterial disinfectant wipes worth $1,000 from Georgia-Pacific as part of Alabama’s Woods to Goods Week.

Georgia-Pacific donated forest products to local schools where the company has manufacturing facilities as part of its 2021 sponsorship. Cedar Springs, which is located across the Chattahoochee River from Columbia, was included because of the mill’s location and workforce from Alabama.

Georgia-Pacific’s facilities in Brewton, Alabama River, Talladega, Naheola, and Huntsville presented forest-related products to schools in their local communities as well.

Georgia-Pacific’s sponsorship of Alabama’s Woods to Goods Week is a public-private partnership with the Alabama Forestry Association, the Alabama Forestry Commission, the Alabama Forestry Foundation, the Forest Workforce Training Institute, and the Alabama Sustainable Forestry Initiative.

The third week of October is designated by Congress as National Forest Products Week to recognize the importance of forests for the environment and economy. In 2020, Gov. Ivey proclaimed the week to be Woods to Goods Week to promote Alabama’s forest industry resources, companies and environmental and economic impacts.

