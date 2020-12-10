Gifts for special needs Christmas Party

Members of the Luncheon Pilot and Enterprise Rotary Club met to wrap 126 gifts purchased for the special needs Christmas party.
Gifts had been placed by schools in large bags when they were purchased. Gifts from each participating school were wrapped in matching paper and, after ensuring there was a gift for each individual on the list, the gifts were placed back in the large bags by school.
Two shifts were scheduled so social distancing could be practiced.
Wrappers at the first shift included (from left) Jane Baxley; LPCE President Debbie Godfrey; Fran Walters; Caroline Gebhart; LPCE Special Needs Christmas Party Chair Pat Green; Bonnie Gilmore; Jacque Hawkins and Rotary Treasurer Mary Sue Cain.
For additional information about the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.