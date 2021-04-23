 Skip to main content
Gilmer speaks to DAR chapter on ‘Hello Girls’
Gilmer speaks to DAR chapter on ‘Hello Girls’

Gilmer speaks to DAR chapter on ‘Hello Girls’
PHOTO TAKEN BY JACQUE HAWKINS

Nell Gilmer, Regent of the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, spoke to the membership at their first meeting as a group in over a year due to COVID on the legendary "Hello Girls."

Hello Girls was the colloquial name for 233 American female switchboard operators in WWI, formally known as the Signal Corps Female Telephone Operators Unit.

During WWI, these switchboard operators were sworn into the U.S. Army Signal Corps, which was formed in 1917. They worked long hours, often under combat conditions manning their positions even when faced with hostile fire.

After the war, they were not recognized as "veterans" and didn't receive any benefits until in the 80s after a long legal battle, they were finally recognized for their service.

Gilmer is holding a certificate that was given to Lindsay Thomas, her granddaughter, who was recognized for this project with a Certificate of Award for "Outstanding History Fair Exhibit by the Pensacola Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution", along with a DAR Award of Excellence in History Medal.

For information about joining DAR, contact the club Registrar, Cathy Tallino, at mrsnorwop@yahoo.com.

