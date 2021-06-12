Gilmer speaks to Opp Historical Society

Nell Gilmer, Immediate Past Regent of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter, recently was the featured speaker at a meeting of the Opp Historical Society.

Gilmer spoke on the forming, workings and dissolution of the WWI American female switchboard operations who were formally known as the Signal Corps Female Telephone Operations Unit, which was formed in 1917.

Of the thousands of applications for the positions 233 were selected who were fluent in French. They worked long hours, often under combat conditions, manning their positions even when faced with hostile fire.

For more information, there is a book, "The Hello Girls", by Elizabeth Cobb and a movie, "The Hello Girls", available on Amazon Prime and U-Tube.

Shown in photo from left are Gilmer and James Kelsoe, Historian and Treasurer of the Opp Historical Society.

