Gilmore chosen as ambassador for Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise

  • Updated
Photo taken by Jacque Hawkins

Bonnie Gilmore (right) was chosen by the membership of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise as the Pilot International Club Ambassador for LPCE.

Members who are chosen are active in an assigned role within the club; promote and support Pilot International and its activities; are active in a project that addresses one of Pilot International's core areas of service such as "Caring for Families in Times of Need"; are faithful in attending meetings; and gives generously of their time to assist with service projects and fundraising activities.

Pilot International Founders Fund Chair Linda Leib (left) presented Gilmore with flowers and a certificate designating her as the Ambassador.

For information on how to join this organization, contact the LPCE Membership Director Gina Oates at 334-347-5509 or ginaoates686@outlook.com.

