 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ginnalou Drive to close at West Main intersection for repair
0 comments
top story

Ginnalou Drive to close at West Main intersection for repair

{{featured_button_text}}
Brannon Stand bridge to close for construction June 2

A road-closed sign stands on a road leading to the temporary bridge on Brannon Stand Road Wednesday afternoon.

Ginnalou Drive will close at West Main Street intersection until next week for repairs, a city of Dothan press release stated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Alabama Department of Transportation and city of Dothan crews will be working to repair a storm drain near the intersection and expect to be finished by Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The city of Dothan urges caution when travelling in this area and advises motorists to use Phillips Terrace Road to detour the work zone.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert