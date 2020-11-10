Ginnalou Drive to close at West Main intersection for repair

Ginnalou Drive will close at West Main Street intersection until next week for repairs, a city of Dothan press release stated.
The Alabama Department of Transportation and city of Dothan crews will be working to repair a storm drain near the intersection and expect to be finished by Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The city of Dothan urges caution when travelling in this area and advises motorists to use Phillips Terrace Road to detour the work zone.
