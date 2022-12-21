Girl Scout cookie season is on its way

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will be starting its annual cookie season on Jan. 1.

Stock up on your favorite Girl Scout cookies and power unique and amazing experiences for girls with every purchase.

This year iconic favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Adventurefuls, and Trefoils will be back as well as the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie line-up, the Raspberry Rally. Also new to customers in Southern Alabama this year: Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and leading financial literacy program for girls. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn five essential skills for leadership: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

There are many ways to buy Girl Scout cookies.

Girl Scouts will sell cookies, door-to-door, at cookie booths and online. On Jan. 6, Girl Scouts will begin selling door-to-door during the annual Cookie Walkabout Weekend. On Jan. 13, Girl Scouts will begin selling cookies at cookie booths in their area.

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will also be hosting cookie drive-thrus on Jan. 13 at their Montgomery and Mobile offices. The Raspberry Rally will be sold exclusively online, starting Feb. 27.

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program will end on March 5. The more cookies girls sell, the more earnings they have to power impactful community projects and personal enrichment experiences, such as STEM activities and traveling.

Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies is an investment in girls both now and in the future and their leadership capabilities, with 100 percent of the net revenue staying local.

To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and to find out when Girl Scouts will be selling near you, visit girlscoutssa.org.