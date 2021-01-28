Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama gives back to Hometown Heroes

Giving back is in the Girl Scout DNA, and during the cookie program that means giving back through Hometown Heroes. We all know Girl Scout Cookies are yummy and mouth-watering, and who better to share them with than the men and women who proudly serve.

With Hometown Heroes you can support different causes at the same time — a girl-led cookie business, active military personnel, local first responders, healthcare workers and other nonprofit organizations that are making a difference every day.

Through the Cookie Program, the girls are taught five basic skills that are essential to leadership, to success, and life: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. In addition to the five skills, through Hometown Heroes, girls learn how to give back to those who give so much.

To show our appreciation, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama has declared this weekend, Jan. 29-31, Hometown Heroes Weekend. During the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program, our local community donated over 17,688 boxes of cookies through the Hometown Heroes program.