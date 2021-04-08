Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama names top cookie sellers

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and leading financial literacy program for girls. Designed for girls in grades K-12, it is a key element of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Lydia Plant, a fourth-grader from Enterprise, was named Top Cookie Seller in southern Alabama for selling 10,300 boxes, breaking the state record for the number of boxes sold during one cookie season.

At the beginning of the Cookie Program, Lydia set a goal of 5,001 boxes, which she reached early on through her innovative cookie booth display. To keep a safe distance and protect her and her customers, Lydia came up with the idea to create a cookie vending machine, giving customers a fun and interactive way to purchase cookies. The display even featured a card reader, making it easy for customers to use contactless payment options.

Upon meeting her goal Lydia kept going, so she could finish out the cookie season and help her troop raise money.

“You can reach an impossible goal if you work hard," said Lydia of Troop 9114.