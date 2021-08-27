Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama partners with Ed Farm and the Nehemiah Center to educate underserved girls in the community

Girl Scouts offers the best leadership development experience in the world for girls. The Girl Scout Leadership Experience engages and challenges girls to be the best versions of themselves. Through our girl-led and research-driven programs, girls can prepare for a lifetime of leadership and success.
Over the summer, the Nehemiah Center, which serves at-risk children and families in the Chisholm community, formed a new Girl Scout troop. Troop 9778 met weekly and worked exclusively with Ed Farm, a nonprofit organization that partners with Apple to increase technology education in the youth.
During this significant program, Troop 9778 learned all about the Girl Scout Leadership program and used iPads to discover the basics of coding and creating through Apple’s Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curricula.
“They have gotten a world of experience in coding and STEM. There are lots of educational and fun opportunities that they generally would not have,” says Karlyn Edmonds, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama.
To wrap up the program, Ed Farm and Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama hosted a Celebration of Learning to recognize the hard work of Troop 9778. During this celebration of learning, the girls received a certificate along with their first badge, Basics of Coding, and their first patch, Ed Farm Cultivate Change.
Beth Sanders, Director of Learning at Ed Farm, says, “They have learned a lot of skills such as basics of coding which can be applied to math and science. They have also learned to be creative in using photo and video software to make content and share their work.”
