Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama partners with Ed Farm and the Nehemiah Center to educate underserved girls in the community

Over the summer, the Nehemiah Center, which serves at-risk children and families in the Chisholm community, formed a new Girl Scout troop. Troop 9778 met weekly and worked exclusively with Ed Farm, a nonprofit organization that partners with Apple to increase technology education in the youth.

During this significant program, Troop 9778 learned all about the Girl Scout Leadership program and used iPads to discover the basics of coding and creating through Apple’s Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curricula.

“They have gotten a world of experience in coding and STEM. There are lots of educational and fun opportunities that they generally would not have,” says Karlyn Edmonds, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama.