'Giving peace of mind:' Steve Parrish speaks on new crisis alert system at Dothan Schools

Dothan City Schools has adopted a new crisis alert system that gives staff the ability to silently signal administrators or first responders during an emergency with just a few simple clicks.

The proposal was spearheaded by DCS’s School Security Officer Steve Parrish after he visited schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties and saw similar programs.

All DCS staff will wear a badge along with their ID card which will have a button that can be pressed in different sequences for different alert options.

“This will give peace of mind to employees,” Parrish said. “With the touch of a button, you can signal an emergency. Having quick response time is the key to saving the lives of our children and staff in an emergency situation.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parrish said the program can be used to warn of multiple different types of emergencies, from an altercation between students to active shooter situations, and it eliminates staff from having to make a phone call in an urgent situation.