The Dothan Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will present God’s Trombones: Using Old Keys to Unlock New Doors on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House.

The performance, based on Johnson’s 1927 book of sermons, features local pastors and ministers who will bring to life sermons that embody the exuberant style of preaching made famous by the African American culture. After almost a century, these sermons still serve as old keys with the power to unlock new doors.

“God’s Trombones reminds African Americans how, as Albert Goodson penned, ‘We have come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord, trusting in His Holy Word and He has never failed us yet’,” said co-chair Shannon Thomas.

“We have pulled together some of the most dynamic preachers in this area to capture the spirit of each sermon. Each preacher, just like each sermon, has his/her own style intertwined with the history and histrionics which serve as the cornerstone of African American church,” Thomas said.

The cast is comprised of the Rev. James B. Dawsey, Countyline Baptist-Slocomb; Dr. Jevon Goode, Destiny-Dothan; Dr. J. Curtis Harvey, Rhema Rock-Dothan; the Rev. Tracey Horn, Hines Chapel AME (The Chapel)-Dothan; the Rev. Artez Jones, Beulah Hill Baptist-Banks; the Rev. Andrew Jordan, Church of God by Faith-Dothan; Dr. Darryl S. Roberts, Greater Beulah Baptist-Dothan; the Rev. Alonzo Taylor, Hoosier UMC-Atlanta; the Rev. Eddie W. Thomas, Mary Magdalene-Abbeville and Mt. Sinai Baptist-Newville; and the Rev. Willie White, John’s Chapel AME-Enterprise.

“The Dothan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Sorority, Inc., is excited to bring this production to a generation that has never heard the name James Weldon Johnson, who are unaware of power and depth that abounds in these words published before their some of their grandparents and parents were conceived,” Thomas added.

Montgomery’s Carver High School Alumni Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Henry Terry, will accompany the preachers to assist in taking the audience members to church.

Proceeds will support the chapter’s public service programs including scholarships and youth programs. Tickets are $30 per adult and $15 for children under 12 years of age. Tickets are available at the Dothan Civic Center Box Office.