 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Godfrey selected as 2021 Pilot International Club Ambassador
0 Comments

Godfrey selected as 2021 Pilot International Club Ambassador

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Godfrey selected as 2021 Pilot International Club Ambassador
Photo taken by Jacque Hawkins

Pilot Club members select a member each year to represent their clubs as ambassadors.

They have to be active in an assigned role in the club; promote and support Pilot International and its activities; be active in a project that addresses one of Pilot International's core areas of service focus, i.e. brain safety and health and/or supporting those who care for others; and be faithful in attending meetings and give generously of their time to assist with service projects and fundraising activities.

Debbie Godfrey was selected for this distinction for 2021.

Shown in photo (from left) are LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore and 2021 Pilot International Club Ambassador for the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise Debbie Godfrey.

To find out how to become a member of this club, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Health experts urge vaccine as flu season nears

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert