 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GoFundMe campaign raises over $5K for family of Dale County man killed in crash
0 comments
top story

GoFundMe campaign raises over $5K for family of Dale County man killed in crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Go Fund Me (copy)

A crowdfunding campaign has raised over $5,500 for the family of a Dale County man who was killed in a car crash on Saturday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred Saturday night approximately five miles east of Ozark city limits, when a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Chandler Ryan Reynolds, 21, of Midland City, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reynolds died in the accident and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the crash.

The GoFundMe page states that Reynolds became a father to a baby boy in January and leaves behind his two-month-old son and girlfriend Hunter Oglesby.

Money raised from the crowdfunding platform will be given to Oglesby to help care for their child, according to the fundraiser information.

On Monday afternoon, 109 people donated to the campaign with the amount raised totaling $5,535.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert