GoFundMe campaign raises over $5K for family of Dale County man killed in crash

A crowdfunding campaign has raised over $5,500 for the family of a Dale County man who was killed in a car crash on Saturday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred Saturday night approximately five miles east of Ozark city limits, when a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Chandler Ryan Reynolds, 21, of Midland City, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Reynolds died in the accident and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the crash.

The GoFundMe page states that Reynolds became a father to a baby boy in January and leaves behind his two-month-old son and girlfriend Hunter Oglesby.

Money raised from the crowdfunding platform will be given to Oglesby to help care for their child, according to the fundraiser information.

On Monday afternoon, 109 people donated to the campaign with the amount raised totaling $5,535.

