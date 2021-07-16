GoFundMe fund set up for sons of Wicksburg couple who died in murder-suicide

Following the reported murder-suicide of a Wicksburg couple Wednesday night, a GoFundMe account has been set up in support of their two sons, Maddox, 8, and Rylan, 6.

In a Thursday press conference, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said 35-year-old Tuesehn Lam shot his wife, 30-year-old Allie Helms Lam, with a shotgun before turning it on himself.

The couple was discovered after a family member requested a welfare check Wednesday night. There were no obvious signs of aggression at the crime scene before their deaths, Valenza said, and Tuesehn Lam did not have a criminal history or known history of domestic violence. He added that investigators were working to find a motive in the shooting.

As of Friday morning, the fundraiser had raised $6,275 of its $10,000.

"Our family has had an abundance of love and support that we are so thankful for,” the GoFundMe account reads. “We are at max capacity for food and plants and we are asking if you would like to contribute, please do so to the two sweet boys that were left behind.”

To donate, visit https://gf.me/v/c/h52g/for-the-two-left-behind-maddox-and-rylan-lam.

