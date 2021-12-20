GoFundMe page raises over $3,000 for injured Houston County deputy

The community is rallying around a Houston County deputy seriously injured on Saturday when a large deer collided with his county vehicle.

Deputy Ben Parrish was responding to a call when the crash occurred on Houston County 33 near Ashford.

A GoFundMe page, called "Houston County Sheriff Deputy – Ben Parrish” created for Parrish’s family said he suffered from critical injuries, but was in stable condition on Sunday when it was posted. Sheriff Donald Valenza said Parrish faced a long recovery.

“Thank you to the Good Samaritans that stopped to render aid, first responders, healthcare workers and dispatchers who did everything in their power to help save his life tonight,” the sheriff’s office posted Saturday evening on its Facebook page.

As of Monday evening, fellow law enforcement officers and community members have donated over $3,000 on the crowdfunding website to help with expenses associated with his care and recovery. The goal is $10,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

