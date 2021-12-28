GoFundMe raises $18k for family of Ariton woman, mother killed in wreck

Over $18,000 has been raised for family members of an Ariton woman killed in a car wreck just before Christmas in Enterprise.

Brittanie Elizzabeth Ferguson, 32, was killed after her Pontiac G5 collided with a Toyota 4Runner near the intersection of Highway 27 North and Dixie Drive. Ferguson was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Toyota 4Runner was travelling on the wrong side of the road and occupying the same lane as the Pontiac G5 at the time of the collision.

The Enterprise Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is still investigating to determine if there were any contributing factors in the collision as of Tuesday, according to Capt. Billy Haglund.