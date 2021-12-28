 Skip to main content
GoFundMe raises $18k for family of Ariton woman, mother killed in wreck
GoFundMe raises $18k for family of Ariton woman, mother killed in wreck

  • Updated
Brittanie Elizzabeth Ferguson

Brittanie Elizzabeth Ferguson, 32, of Ariton was killed in an Enterprise wreck on Dec. 23. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for her family. 

 Sable Riley

Over $18,000 has been raised for family members of an Ariton woman killed in a car wreck just before Christmas in Enterprise.

Brittanie Elizzabeth Ferguson, 32, was killed after her Pontiac G5 collided with a Toyota 4Runner near the intersection of Highway 27 North and Dixie Drive. Ferguson was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Toyota 4Runner was travelling on the wrong side of the road and occupying the same lane as the Pontiac G5 at the time of the collision.

The Enterprise Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is still investigating to determine if there were any contributing factors in the collision as of Tuesday, according to Capt. Billy Haglund.

Members of the community have outpoured support for Ferguson’s family by donating to a the page titled "Funeral Expenses for Brittanie Ferguson" on the crowdfunding website, GoFundMe. As of Tuesday afternoon, $18,025 had been raised by 328 donors, edging closer to the page’s goal of $20,000 set by the page’s creator Dennis Chastang.

He said Ferguson, who he characterized as a dedicated mother of two, did not have life insurance and the money raised will go toward funeral expenses and establishing a trust for the children she left behind.

