Going The Extra Mile: One man’s compassion leads to walking Army veteran receiving a car

A chance encounter and conversation about one man's 20-mile trek to work led to an effort among local businesses to provide the man with an automobile.
Since March, Chad Shanley, an 11-year Army veteran, has walked 10 miles from downtown Dothan to the Ashford Subway to work and 10 miles back home multiple times a week. Thanks to Chase Ingram reaching out to his friends on Facebook, Shanley will now make the trip in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Recently, Ingram noticed Shanley walking on U.S. Highway 84 and thought Shanley looked a lot like the man who worked at Subway in Ashford. Ingram offered Shanley a ride. During the ride, Ingram learned how determined Shanley was to be at work, and to be there on time. He also learned Shanley’s vehicle had broken down, and to fix it would cost more than the car was worth.
Just a short time after offering Shanley a ride, Ingram took to his Facebook page asking friends for help.
“When my husband and I started talking about helping Chad, we had no idea the outcome would be what it ended up being,” Ingram’s wife Ciera said. “After Chase posted the post to his Facebook page, we had $1,000 in no time, and by the end of yesterday we had $3,000.”
The money was originally going to be used to purchase a vehicle for Shanley. However, that plan changed when the wife of Danny Gulledge, owner of Bama Tractor/Equipment, saw Ingram’s post.
“My wife went to crying when she saw the post, and after seeing the post we decided to share the post with Chris Johnson (CJ) general manager/partner at Dothan Auto Sales,” Gulledge said.
After a short discussion, both Johnson and Gulledge came to the conclusion to help Shanley.
“This is our way of helping someone in the community,” Johnson said. “After seeing the post and realizing just how determined Mr. Shanley was to get to work, we wanted to help, and we are proud we did.”
Johnson and Gulledge have agreed to make sure their combined efforts will pay the vehicle off, which carries a retail value of $4,900; and the money raised by Ingram’s Facebook post will go toward tagging and insuring the vehicle for the first-year, along with gas cards. If any excess funds are available, they will be used to assist Stanley with his rent payments.
“We also reached out to Harger Towing in Dothan and if for any reason the vehicle breaks down, they have agreed to tow it to us for us to fix the vehicle for Mr. Shanley,” Gulledge said.
Although the Ingram family was amazed at what transpired from a Facebook post, Shanley was ecstatic.
“I am truly amazed and blessed,” Shanley said. “I just can’t thank everyone enough for making this possible. Ever since my engine messed up in March, I have been walking back and forth to work, and to have this vehicle, well, it’s just a blessing. This feels great.”
