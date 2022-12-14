Good Citizens selected for Coffee and Geneva counties

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter held its Good Citizen's Reception to honor the Good Citizens selected from seniors attending the Coffee County and Geneva County High Schools.

Aimee Elizabeth Senn from Elba High School was designated as the Good citizen from Coffee County and Yuri Castillo from Geneva County High School was selected as the Good Citizen from Geneva County.

Created in 1934, this award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students were selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrated these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Each year the John Coffee DAR Good Citizen's Award and Scholarship Contest Chair, Liz Barton, works with the school counselors from the five high schools in Coffee County and this year with the counselors from the Geneva County high schools who had three high schools competing this year. From the entries, one is selected from Coffee County and for the first time, one was selected from Geneva County.

The two winner's packets were submitted to the State DAR Good Citizen's Chair to be judged at the state level. Each winner is presented with a certificate, a Good Citizen's Pin and the two winners were presented with a $100 scholarship check. Each package submitted from the school's selections included a detailed package on the individual's overall accomplishments and an essay answering the question - "How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership and patriotism) help support our nation?"

Elba High School: Aimee Elizabeth Senn is the daughter of Johnny and Melanie Senn. Aimee is the Student Government Association President, Senior Beta President, Dance-line Co-Captain, Cheer Captain and is involved in softball and band.

Geneva County High School: Yuri Castilo is the daughter of Manuel and Margoth Castillo. Yuri is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Vice President of the Honor Society and is a member of the Alabama National Guard,

Geneva High School: Camryn Sanders is a member of the Yearbook Staff, Beta Club, Skills USA and is the Panthers for Christ President.

Samson High School: Jacob Branch is the son of Jeffery and Cynthia Branch. Jacob is the Student Government Association President, National Honor Society President, Class Vice President, a member of Future Business Leaders of America and is involved in Varsity Baseball, basketball and football.

Zion Chapel High School: Cruz Smith is the son of Ezra and Rachel Smith. Cruz has been the Drum Captain throughout high school, he is the Student Government Association President, a member of the Robotics Build Team, member of Mu Alpha Theta, is a Senior Beta, volunteers at Troy Animal and Rescue and is a member of the yearbook staff.

Enterprise High School: Lily Grace Rhoades parents are Kevin and Amy Rhoades. Lily is a volleyball captain, Fellowship of Christian Athlete's President, a Wildcat Representative, member of the National Honor Society and member of the Anchor choir.

Unable to attend:

Kinston High School: Rachel Hall is a Bulldog Ambassador, Beta Club President, Senior Class Devotional Leader, Leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Vice President of Mu Alpha Theta, FBLA Representative, Bulldog Buddy Mentor, member of Future Farmers of America, an honor student, cheerleading captain and member of basketball and volleyball team.

New Brockton High School: Anna Clark plans to go to Samford University to major in environmental sciences in order to practice environmental law.