Good Samaritan Cancer Fund receives donation from Dove Christian Supply

Dove Christian Supply recently presented a donation check to Dr. Jarrod Adkison of Southeast Health Cancer Center for the Good Samaritan Cancer Fund.
Dove Christian Supply raised donations through the sales of their God Has This bracelets and their "Thankful Thursday" shopping event.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Megan Reardon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today