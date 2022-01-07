 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Good Samaritan Cancer Fund receives donation from Dove Christian Supply
Provided by Donna McCollough

Dove Christian Supply recently presented a donation check to Dr. Jarrod Adkison of Southeast Health Cancer Center for the Good Samaritan Cancer Fund.

Dove Christian Supply raised donations through the sales of their God Has This bracelets and their "Thankful Thursday" shopping event.

