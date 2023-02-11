TROY – A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 7:07 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Goshen woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Sherry L. Adams, 57, was critically injured when she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 17-year-old juvenile. Adams was transported to the Troy Regional Medical Center, where she later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred in the right-only turn lane of U.S. 231 at the intersection of Pike County 3304, approximately four miles south of Troy, in Pike County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.