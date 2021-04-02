Gov. Ivey: All Alabamians 16 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccine

All Alabamians 16 and older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an announcement Gov. Kay Ivey made Friday morning.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will extend eligibility beginning Monday.

“I have committed to the people of Alabama that we are on a path forward, and while there is more work to be done, I remain hopeful and optimistic in where we are going,” Ivey said during a visit to the Alabama National Guard mobile vaccination clinic in Wilcox County. “Recent findings from the CDC show preliminary data suggesting that vaccinated individuals do not appear to be spreading the virus, so that is hopeful, underscores the effectiveness of the vaccine and is yet another reason to get the shot.

“Truly, this vaccine is our ticket back to normal life. We are so close to getting COVID-19 in the rearview, and until then, we should all keep wearing our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord gave us.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available to individuals age 16 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.