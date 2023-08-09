More Alabamians will soon have access to high-speed internet.

"Broadband expansion has always been a top priority of this administration since Day One," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. "For people to continue to live happy and healthy lives, we needed to get serious about our broadband infrastructure because it's how we work, communicate, and how our children learn."

On Tuesday, Ivey announced at Wallace Community College in Dothan that more than $400 million in federal funding will be used to bring broadband internet to all 67 counties in the state.

Of that $400 million, $182 million will come from the capital projects fund and over $200 million will come from the new Anchor Institution/Middle Mile program, which will be funded by the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"This will provide actual connections to homes, businesses, community anchors, universities, rural hospitals, and other vital facilities currently underserved," Ivey said.

The new funds come in addition to the $88.6 million the state has already invested in broadband projects over the last five years from award grants through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund.

Ivey said the projects have already given over 80,000 Alabamians access to high-speed internet.

"These current projects alone mean more than 82,000 Alabama households, businesses, and community institutions finally have the ability to connect to broadband," Ivey said.

Alabama Sen. Donnie Chesteen said the additional funding will have a major impact on families and communities across the state.

"This is very important for our state," Chesteen said. "If you are in a rural area, it is just as much a priority for us to get that customer served at the end of the line and have the same access to high-speed internet as those do in the urban areas. With these dollars, I look forward to us being able to deploy that throughout the state."

Outside of the new funding, Ivey also announced the creation of Be Linked Alabama website, which features an Alabama broadband map, county profiles and dashboards, and statewide broadband news.

According to the website's map, in Houston County, four percent of the county has access to internet speeds of 25/3 megabits per second, but not 100/20. Seven percent of the county has no access to the internet at all.

Education is also at the forefront of broadband expansion as Wallace along with the state's other community colleges, is offering a fiber-optics training program for those interested in becoming fiber-optic technicians.

The course is free of charge, and students learn about different types of fiber, ways to terminate it, how to fusion splice the cable, and how to troubleshoot and fix any issues through hands-on lab activities.

"Having all the community colleges in Alabama involved in this program is a huge asset," Ivey said. "There is a need for fiber-optic technicians right now, so this course allows the colleges to spread this program out and hopefully get people interested in the field."

Although Ivey is happy with the progress the state has made, there is still more work to be done to get every community connected to broadband.

"It's safe to say that we're taking a proactive approach towards fully connecting Alabama," Ivey said. "We're deploying every resource at our disposal. I'm proud of our progress, but we still have a long way to go. Let's continue to work together to create a bright future for Alabama."