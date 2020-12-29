Gov. Ivey awards House of Ruth $90K grant to assist victims

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $200,000 in grants to three different agencies, including Dothan's House of Ruth, to aid domestic violence and sexual abuse victims, according to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

The House of Ruth received a $90,000 grant to provide support and advocacy for victims in nine counties around the Wiregrass.

“We apply for the grant through ADECA annually,” said Angela Underwood, executive director of The House of Ruth. “This year the grant will cover a full-time and a part-time criminal justice specialist.”

The criminal justice specialists, also called a court advocate, provide assistance to anyone in The House of Ruth who may be facing court involved issues such as custody battles or protection from abusers.

“We are always grateful for the grants we receive, and will make any needed adjustments to make sure we still cover all nine counties that we serve,” Underwood said. “We look forward to continuing our services throughout the coming year.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}