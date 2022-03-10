Gov. Ivey proclaims March as Peanut Month in Alabama

MONTGOMERY – In celebration of National Peanut Month, Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed a proclamation declaring March as Peanut Month in Alabama.

Ivey presented a proclamation to Alabama Peanut Producers Association president Carl Sanders in front of the state capitol. Sanders was joined by board members Jerry Byrd, Billy Hixon, Thomas Adams, and APPA Executive Director, Jacob Davis.

In addition, the APPA staff and board members grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and handed out peanuts in front of the Alabama State House for legislators.

On Thursday, House Bill 350, designating the peanut as the official state legume, was passed. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration. The bill was introduced by Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy).

Peanuts are a $211.4 million industry in Alabama, and the state currently ranks second in peanut production in the U.S. with 33 out of 67 counties producing peanuts in 2021. For more information, visit www.alpeanuts.com.