Gov. Ivey visits Enterprise-based ALFAB Wednesday morning

ENTERPRISE — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited here Wednesday morning, touring a longtime local business and meeting with its employees.

Ivey visited ALFAB Inc., a company that specializes in architectural and structural metals manufacturing. Joining the governor at the event was ALFAB President Danny Dicus.

Ivey talked about the importance of the business that builds a variety of products for military and civilian use, including mobile runways used by the military.

ALFAB has been in business since 1971 and has 100 employees.