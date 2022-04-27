 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Ivey visits Enterprise-based ALFAB Wednesday morning

Kay Ivey in Enterprise

Gov. Kay Ivey meets with ALFAB employees in Enterprise on Wednesday morning. 

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

ENTERPRISE — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited here Wednesday morning, touring a longtime local business and meeting with its employees.

Ivey visited ALFAB Inc., a company that specializes in architectural and structural metals manufacturing. Joining the governor at the event was ALFAB President Danny Dicus.

Ivey talked about the importance of the business that builds a variety of products for military and civilian use, including mobile runways used by the military.

ALFAB has been in business since 1971 and has 100 employees.

