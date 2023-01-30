Gov. Ivey visits Newton Elementary School to recognize National Blue Ribbon School

NEWTON - Newton Elementary School's 288 pre-K through sixth grade students spent Monday morning celebrating with popcorn and a movie — and a visit from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

The governor, state Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey, state School Board Member Tracie West, state Sen. Donny Chesteen, state Rep. Steve Clouse, and Melanie Hill, representing U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, came to the school to celebrate its two consecutive national honors.

In September 2022, NES was one of five schools in the state and 297 nationally named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. In November, a delegation from Dale County traveled to the nation’s capital to accept the award.

“Blue Ribbon schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona when the list of National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 was released.

NES is also a 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Association Distinguished School, one of only two in the state to achieve the honor this year.

The National ESEA Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools that successfully use Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds to improve learning opportunities for all students. To qualify for the honor, schools must demonstrate high academic achievement for two or more consecutive years despite having a poverty rate of at least 60 percent.

“In Dale County, our employees do not look for excuses, we work for results,” Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker told the capacity crowd gathered in the cafetorium. “We continue to be the only county school system in the state to achieve an A on the state school report card. Every day our students, faculty, and staff dedicate themselves to be better than we were the day before.

“This level of achievement can only be accomplished by a team comprised of school nurses, lunchroom workers, custodians, board members, and parents,” Baker said. “All stakeholders must build a relationship with our students to achieve this level of success.”

Ivey and Mackey agreed. “Hard work as a team will always be the key to success,” Ivey said. “Hard work from everyone — from Newton’s janitors to the teachers, bus drivers, parents, students, and everyone in this room — contributes to these students’ remarkable achievements.”

"I grew up in a small town, actually smaller than Newton,” Mackey said. “But there is nothing that beats having a group of adults all around you that care deeply about you and do what they have to do every day to make sure you’re getting a great education. They invest their lives in you each and every day.”

“Folks, this is a big deal. Newton’s achievements are a testament to successful day to day operations being executed as one cohesive unit with one priority in mind and that one priority is making sure our students have all they need to succeed,” Ivey said. “We must continue encouraging our students to learn and to become Alabama’s and the nation’s next set of leaders.

“Dream big” was advice Ivey gave to the students. “I believe you can do anything you want to do as long as you put your mind to it and don’t let anybody tell you anything different,” she said.

“All seven Dale County Schools have great community support that leads to this type of success,” Baker said. “We continue to raise the bar and have higher expectations. We are so thankful for our team of stakeholders that work hard to make our schools successful.

“Together we have created a climate and culture for learning that leads to high test scores, competitive athletics, great facilities, a prepared workforce and future leaders,” Baker said. “We look forward to continuing the work necessary to make sure all children are ready for a good life in our communities.”