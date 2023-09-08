The Dale County Republican Party will meet Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. The speaker for this meeting is Bryan Taylor who is a candidate for the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Taylor is a co-founding member of the law firm of Bachus Brom and Taylor, LLC. He concentrates his practice in Constitutional law, appellate law, election law, business law and business litigation, and public policy.

Taylor is licenses to practice law in both Alabama and Texas. He earned his B.A. in communication cum laude from the University of Alabama in 1998. He went on to receive his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in Austin in 2001. During his first year of law school, Taylor served as a legal intern under Texas’s then-Gov. George W. Bush. While in law school, he also worked as a legislative aide in the Texas House of Representatives and was the founding president of the Texas Law School Republicans.

Taylor is also an Iraq veteran and served four years on active duty as an Army Judge Advocate and military prosecutor. He served a combat tour in Iraq and a tour in Honduras. He received the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Iraq. After serving honorable on active duty, Taylor served another 16 years in the Alabama National Guard before retiring. He held the positions as the State’s Chief of Operational Law and the Senior State Defense Counsel.

Before returning to private practice, Taylor held senior positions in three Republican governors’ administrations, mostly recently as Gov.Kay Ivey’s chief legal advisor. In 2010, he became the first Republican ever elected to the State Senate from the 30th District, defeating a seven-term Democrat incumbent.

As a freshman state senator, Taylor spearheaded passage of sweeping reforms to strengthen Alabama’s ethics laws. He led the charge to repeal the legislature’s pay raise. He applied common-sense fiscal conservatism to state budgeting.

As chairman of the Senate Constitution and Elections Committee, Taylor advanced legislation to curb election fraud and improve election integrity such as the law that requires voters to show a photo ID at the poles. Taylor also sponsored several bills to curb government interference with the 2nd Amendment rights. He also promoted respect for the right to life. He is a fierce advocate of term limits and a citizen legislature.

Taylor did not run for re-election in 2014 and decided to concentrate full-time on his law practice. Taylor lives in Shelby County with his three children and their one-year-old Australian Shepherd dog.

Taylor said he is stepping down as legislative counsel for the Alabama Republican Party to focus on his campaign. The primary election will be on March 5, 2024.

When Taylor announced his candidacy for chief Justice he said in a press release. “I am uniquely qualified to lead our state’js court system. My experience as an attorney, Army Judge Advocate and military prosecutor, along with my service in the executive and legislative branches of state government has given me a unique perspective that will benefit Alabama’s courts and other justices in the administrative side of the job – managing the court system and working with the governor’s office and the legislature to advocate for the needs of the judicial system. I’m the candidate best prepared to do that.”