OZARK -- Two new citizen groups have emerged from the sparks created by Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship’s social media posts urging defunding of the Ozark–Dale County Public Library over LGBTQ material.

The social-media based “Ozark-Dale Library Alliance” and “We the People, Dale County” have gained momentum since being created following a record-breaking attendance at a special called Ozark-Dale County Public Library board meeting Aug. 30 to discuss the content of some books in the library and age-appropriate placement of those books.

As issue was Blankenship’s social media posts urging people to ask elected officials to defund the library over what he called “this trash” and “this liberal mess” after he said he received a complaint from a parent about some books in the young adult section of the library, which is housed in the city-owned shopping center across from city hall.

“We have been trying to remove this trash from the kids section of our library for several months,” Blankenship posted. “We have been told several times it would be removed. It never happened.

“If we cut the funding, they will be closed and our children will not be exposed to this mess. It’s time the majority of the people stand up and address this liberal mess in Alabama,” Blankenship posted, attaching a notice of a special called library board meeting Aug. 30.

At the four-hour Aug. 30 library board meeting, everyone in the standing-room-only crowd who wanted to express an opinion was allowed three minutes to do so.

“This all started with two unofficial requests to remove books from the library in March,” said library board Vice Chairman Mike Cairns, explaining the process for complaints about books. There are more 21,000 books in the library, with 1,600 in the young adult section. “So this is not an overrun as you have heard,” he said.

Most Ozark council members posted social media comments expressing support of the library and its mission. “I will not be seeking to nor will I ever vote to defund our Ozark-Dale County Public Library,” wrote Ozark City Council President Brenda Simechak. “The government has no business censoring content in a public library. A library’s purpose for existence is to provide access to information to all of its patrons.”

Councilmembers Leah Harlow, Les Perault, and Winston Jackson also posted formal social media statements in support of the library. Councilman Stanley Enfinger told citizens attending the Sept. 5 council work session that he did not use social media but did not support defunding the library.

At that work session, Simechak said that the city budget for the next fiscal year is approved and that any amendments to that budget would take place at a public meeting. Letting the library board run the library was the consensus at the Sept. 5 work session. No voting is done at a work session.

“Libraries are a vital component of American communities that provide invaluable services to all citizens. Libraries provide access for every American to express their right to free speech protected in Amendment I of the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution.” That is part of the mission statement cited on the “Ozark-Dale County Library Alliance,” a social media site created by citizens in support of the public library. “A public official threatening to defund a library over a personal distaste over the library's content is un-American, inappropriate, and must be retracted.

“The purpose of this group is to reject Mayor Mark Blankenship's call to defund the Ozark-Dale County Public library over his personal opinions on the library's collection,” the library alliance Facebook page states. “(The site) is not a place for infighting between pro- and anti-LGBTQ individuals, nor a place for infighting between left and right political leanings. The Ozark-Dale County Public Library is used by citizens of Ozark and Dale County of every age, genre, race, political persuasion, sexual orientation, religion, and ideology.”

Information about upcoming council and commission meetings are on the library alliance site, as is a petition asking the Dale County Commission to continue support of the library. At the first Dale County Commission meeting in September, the commissioners voted to approve Commissioner Adam Enfinger’s motion to table a vote on the county’s budget pending a library board’s decision about the books in question and after the commission meeting filed what the library board vice chairman said was the first formal complaint about books the library has ever received.

At the Dale County Commission Tuesday, Ozark resident Bryant Fontenot addressed the commissioner as a representative of “We the People of Dale County,” which he said is a “rapidly growing group of concerned citizens, a very broad base assembly of your citizens and voters.”

Fontenot had previously addressed the Ozark council reading from the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and calling the mayor’s social media comments “at the least, a gross illiteracy of our First Amendment history and at worst, a gross disregard for it.” He asked the council to make a motion for the censure of the mayor.

Fontenont reiterated that stand at Tuesday’s commission meeting, also questioning Blankenship’s relationship with Adam Enfinger, who is running for commission chairmanship. “The good citizens of Dale County deserve a commission chairman who is, by past behavior, current actions and expectations, beholden to the people and no other but we the people of Dale County,” he said.

“When the government finds place to threaten to take books from a public library, to defund that library, and to change the board that governs that library, where does it stop?” Fontenont asked. “We are simply a group of local citizens who are saying we’ve had enough.”