ENTERPRISE -- Alabama’s first female Republican senator visited her hometown Saturday to give an update about her first eight months in office and a preview of what’s to come.

“Our hometown heroine,” is how U.S. Sen. Katie Britt was introduced as keynote speaker at the Wiregrass Republican Women’s Club meeting Saturday morning.

“We sent this ‘mom on a mission’ to Washington, D.C.,” said RWC member and longtime family friend Frances Strickland, who introduced Britt to the capacity crowd. “We knew she would hit the ground running and she would keep her Alabama values of faith, family, and freedom.”

Britt is the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama and the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate. “So happy to be back out,” said Britt who has been sidelined on doctor’s orders while recovering from a health issue. “They told me a month and guess what? Today is a month to the day,” she said. “We appreciate everyone’s prayers and really could feel them. They make all of the difference and we are happy to be back out here and moving around.

“The Wiregrass is such a special place and I am so proud to be from here,” Britt said. “I have said numerous times that I am only standing here as a United States senator because a lot of people did a lot of things.

“Being here, immersed in questions and conversations, is what matters,” Britt said. “The people we are representing each and every day, when I go cast that vote that’s who I am voting on behalf of.”

Britt outlined activities on each of the committees she has been assigned, to include the Appropriations Committee, the Banking, Housing, and Urban Development Committee, and the Rules and Administration Committees.

“The Democrats and the ‘Liberal Left’ agenda is being shoved down America's throat each and every day and we are working diligently to stand in the gap to shine a light on it,” Britt said. The ever-increasing national debt is “unsustainable and absolutely immoral,” Britt said. “We cannot allow the next generation to have to carry the burden that we created,” she said. “One of the things I want us to do is put able bodied working age Americans, without dependents, back to work. We need to be vigilant about this. While our unemployment rate is 2.5 %, we are 48th in the nation when it comes to our labor participation rate.

“There is a mental health aspect to this,” she said. “There is a pride and dignity that comes along with an honest day's work and so, giving people hope, giving people purpose and giving people knowledge that they contribute and are part of something bigger than themselves is something that we're going to have to continue to do.

“One thing I'm focused on is mental health,” Britt said. “We really need to talk about it more and do more. The depression rate in our youth has more than doubled between the years 2011 and 2019.

“It is not a coincidence that that is the exact same time that social media took off and we started using front facing cameras,” Britt said adding that she has called for legislation to prohibit social media use by children younger than 13 and require strict age verification. Britt signed on as a co-sponsor to the “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act” that Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, has introduced.

Britt said she traveled to the United States border three times her first two months in office. “It is horrifying what is happening there,” she said. “You hear Biden talk about his border policy as humane. It is not humane. There were over 800 people who died at the border in the last 12 months. “This is the drug cartel sticking its tentacles into our nation and keeping their finger on these people for the remainder of their life,” Britt said. “We’ve got to say enough is enough.

“I am a really big believer that no one gets anywhere alone,” Britt told the capacity crowd of friends, family and supporters. “And the only reason that I am standing here is because there were so many of you who are here who gave me opportunities.”