OZARK — The content of some books in the Ozark-Dale County Public Library and age-appropriate placement of those books has been a topic of social media discussion since Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship took to social media last weekend to urge people to call on elected officials to defund the library over LGBTQ materials.

“We have been trying to remove this trash from the kids section of our library for several months,” Blankenship posted. “We have been told several times it would be removed. It never happened.

“You can contact your city council or county commission to request they cut their funding to the library. If we cut the funding, they will be closed and our children will not be exposed to this mess. It’s time the majority of the people stand up and address this liberal mess in Alabama,” Blankenship posted, attaching a notice of a special called library board meeting Aug. 30.

Social media posts on both sides of the issue ensued and most Ozark council members posted comments expressing support of the library and its mission.

“I will not be seeking to nor will I ever vote to defund our Ozark-Dale County Public Library,” wrote Ozark City Council President Brenda Simechak. “The government has no business censoring content in a public library. A library’s purpose for existence is to provide access to information to all of its patrons.”

Simechak reiterated her stance at Tuesday’s city council work session, during which several citizens addressed the council about the library. She also explained that the city’s budget for the next fiscal year had been approved by the council last month and that any amendments to that budget would take place at a public meeting.

“While it sounds good to talk about free speech and all that, the real issue is simpler to me,” said Ozark resident Keith Reynolds. “The truth of the matter is simply this: We’ve got 12-year-old kids going in that library, reading things that they can access without parents’ approval because the (library) board has decided that’s OK and folks, it is not.”

Ozark resident Bryant Fontenot read from the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and called the mayor’s social media comments “at the least, a gross illiteracy of our First Amendment history and at worst, a gross disregard for it.”

He asked the council to make a motion for the censure of the mayor.

“It’s about people trying to take control of the lives of other by taking away their rights and opportunities to obtain knowledge,” Ozark resident Gene Lynn said, thanking the council for “stepping up” and addressing the issue. “Books should be available to all of us.”

Ozark resident Jubal Mathis echoed Lynn’s thanks to the council. “It’s good to know that our library is safe,” he said, asking about the feasibility of an open-forum town hall meeting with the library board and council. “We’re all one community. We all support Ozark and we can all come together.”

One role of municipal officials is to appoint members to various oversight entities such as the library board and then to allow those board members to set the policies and procedures of their respective boards.

That was the general consensus expressed by council members at the Tuesday work session.

“The library board ought to be able to set the policies of the library,” Councilman Les Perault said.

Councilman Winston Jackson said he supported a public forum, outlining the 1975 state code assigning the responsibility of municipal board appointments. “Once those board members are appointed, it is their job to set policies and procedures to be carried out by the director and the director’s staff,” Jackson said. “Some may want us to micro-manage the board, but if it comes to that point, then we don’t we need the board. It’s not the council’s job to run the day-to-day operations of the library. I would hope this is resolved by the library board.”

At the four-hour Aug. 30 library board meeting, everyone who wanted to express an opinion was allowed three minutes to do so.

“This all started with two unofficial requests to remove books from the library in March,” said library board Vice Chairman Mike Cairns, who served as moderator for the meeting. “We cannot remove books from the library without proper process. There is a right way to do this and there is a wrong way. This meeting is about policy and procedures.”

Cairns said that an official complaint about two young adult section books received the day before the Aug. 30 meeting were the first received in the library’s history. He said there are more 21,000 books in the library, with 1,600 in the young adult section. “So this is not an overrun as you have heard,” he said.