OZARK — A standing room only crowd attended a four-hour special meeting of the Ozark-Dale County Public library board after Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship took to social media over the weekend to urge residents to call on elected officials to defund the library over LGBTQ materials.

“We have been trying to remove this trash from the kids section of our library for several months,” Blankenship posted. “We have been told several times it would be removed. It never happened.

“I know most of you are too busy to attend this meeting,” Blankenship said about the Wednesday morning library board meeting. “But you can contact your city council or county commission and to request they cut their funding to the library. If we cut the funding, they will be closed and our children will not be exposed to this mess. It’s time the majority of the people stand up and address this liberal mess in Alabama.”

An official request to remove two specific books in the young adult section was filed yesterday, said Library Board Chairman Liz Delaney. “Until yesterday, the staff does not recall getting any recommendation to remove a book in the history of this library.”

“This all started with two unofficial requests to remove books from the library in March,” said library board Vice Chairman Mike Cairns. “We cannot remove books from the library without proper process. There is a right way to do this and there is a wrong way. This meeting is about policy and procedures.”

The procedures for challenging a book in the library are on the library’s website. “The library accepts materials’ suggestions for the collection. Likewise we also accept concerns over material currently in the collection. Please fill out and submit the appropriate forms for review by the director,” are the instructions on the website.

“Yesterday we received the first complaints on any books as far back as we can go in our history,” Cairns said. “We will have a separate board (apart from the library board) to review these books to see if they should be removed from the section they are in.”

Cairns thanked the crowd for attending and reiterated that if any person has an issue with any of the books in the library, there is a procedure in place. He reiterated that the official complaint received about two young adult section books by Dale County Commissioner Adam Enfinger Monday were the first received in the library’s history and encouraged citizens to continue to be engaged in the community’s library.

Cairns said that there are more than 21,000 books in the library, with 1,600 in the young adult section. The official complaints are about two of the young adult books. “So this is not an overrun as you have heard,” Cairns said. “Yesterday was the very first day in the history of the library that we have received an official form of complaint and that is how the procedure is supposed to go. There is a proper procedure. Not a threat, not a text message.”

Social media posts on both sides of the issue ensued during the weekend and several Ozark council members posted comments expressing support of the library and its mission. “I will not be seeking to nor will I ever vote to defund out Ozark-Dale County Public Library,” wrote Ozark City Council President Brenda Simechak. “The government has no business censoring content in a public library. A library’s purpose for existence is to provide access to information to all of its patrons.

“When the government deprives someone the right to receive information and ideas, they are practicing censorship. The government can’t argue freedom of speech but then dictate content,” Simechak wrote. “The government does not get to forcefully impose personal beliefs on individuals.”

At the Dale County Commission meeting Monday, three citizens asked commissioners to disregard Blankenship’s request to cut funding to the library. The commissioners did not address the comments but when Commission Chairman asked for a vote on the county’s annual budget, Enfinger made a motion to table a vote on the budget pending the outcome of Wednesday’s library board meeting.

After the commission meeting, Enfinger filed an official objection with the Ozark Dale County Library to request that two books be removed from the Young Adults section and be reshelved into the adult section of the facility. “The young adult section of the library is designated for use by library patrons at the age of 12 years old,” Enfinger said. “I am not requesting that any book be banned. I am only requesting that these two books be reassigned into the adult section of the library due to their graphic sexual content.”

Following the commission vote to table a vote on the budget, Commissioner Frankie Wilson said that the commission’s decision to table the budget vote until after the library board meeting was not to be construed as a vote to defund the library. “Regardless of your stance on the library, be in prayer for the board members as they meet this morning,” Wilson said in a social media post Wednesday morning. “My personal convictions and my fiduciary obligations as an elected official are two separate things. The library is very beneficial to our community and funding must continue.”

At the library meeting Wednesday, dozens of citizens took the floor to express their thoughts on both sides of the issue, within the three-minute time parameter.

Among them, Ozark Pastor Jim Hill said that his preference would be to move the books to a section of the library where parents would be able to monitor them. He used the analogy of talking about a hot stove to his children when they were young. ‘We taught our children that a stove is hot and they did not touch it,” he said. “We did not remove the stove from our home, we kept an eye on our children around it.”

“Our library is a place for people to gather, to learn about new concepts, cultures, and lifestyles and to explore new ideas,” said Ozark resident Caitlyn Cummings. “I don’t believe that it is the place of the government to determine what my child can and cannot have access to at the library.”

“When I got my library card, I thought I had won the lottery,” said Ozark resident Bobbie McLauchlin, who called a library was a safe haven and called present debate troubling.

“If I read a book about a detective it will not make me a detective,” she said. “By the same token if I read an LBGTQ book, it does not make me a member of that esteemed community.”

Blankenship asked to take the floor at the end of the meeting to “set the record straight.” He said that he had been told about the inappropriate books by a parent, that he had brought the complaint to the library staff’s attention and that he thought the issue was resolved. He later learned about the library’s scheduled public meeting on the issue adding that no person at the library “gave me the courtesy of telling me about it,” he said, encouraging citizens to be aware of the books that “are an embarrassment to this city.”