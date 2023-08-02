OZARK -- A new city mentorship program with the Southeast Alabama Youth Services’ Boys Home is a ‘win-win’ for the county seat, Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship said.

A visit from the teens living at the Boys Home to the Ozark Fire Station on Deese Road Friday was the second in the new program designed to expose the youth to the career opportunities.

The concept of the mentorship program initiated in a men’s interdenominational Bible study group, Blankenship said. After discussing it with city department heads, the first Boys Home residents’ visit was to city’s Emergency Medical Service department, where they received instruction from EMS Director Kristy Clark and earned cardiopulmonary resuscitation certification.

CPR Certification Certificates were awarded by Ozark Department of Public Safety Director Charles Ward during the teens’ visit to the fire station Friday.

“This is a first step,” Ward told the teens. “One of the purposes of this mentorship program is to expose you to opportunities around you. There are people all around you who will help you achieve your goals once you decide where you want to go.

“Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do something. You can do anything you put your mind to do,” Ward added. “If you fail, get up and try again. You can be very successful if you have that mentality.”

Ozark City Councilmembers Lea Harlow and Les Perault were with Blankenship and Ward for the certificate presentation and fire station tour. Both commended the teens. “We’re very proud of you. This certification is step one in a series of steps to get you where you want to be,” Perault said. Harlow agreed. “Now just keep on keeping on,” she said.

The Ozark Boys' Home is one of the therapeutic programs under Southeast Alabama Youth Services focusing on the early development of adolescents, said Jamell Howell, SAYS therapist at the home. “The Boys' Home provides services to 10 young men to include housing, counseling, nurturing, and guidance. “The boys are able to meet their academic needs through the help of Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker and the Ariton schools,” Howell said. “Collaborating with community stakeholders, the young men are able to gain knowledge from leaders and take pride in being an active member to their society.”

Blankenship praised the collaboration. “This all started because we care about y’all and we want to see you to have the best life that you can have,” the mayor told the teens. “We’re also being a little bit selfish because we’re trying to do things in our workforce that makes a difference. We want to expose you to see what opportunities are available for you here.”

“We want new recruits,” Ozark Fire Lt. Sam Perry told the teens as he outlined the interactive tour of the station that included focused fire hose spraying, firefighting and a 170-pound dummy drag.

Ozark has 49 professional firefighters and paramedics and four companies and three stations located throughout the city 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“A brotherhood, a family, we stick together,” is how Perry described life as a firefighter. “Being part of this team is very rewarding. We love helping people. We love what we do.”

The firefighters demonstrated step-by-step outfitting in the turn-out gear, to include air packs. “This is our daily uniform when go out to a fire,” Perry said. “Fire College requirement is to put the gear on in less than two minutes, but we challenge each other to put it on in a minute.”

Firefighting routines translate into essential life lessons, Perry said, citing commitment, trust, and diligence.

Trust of a compatriot is paramount, Perry said. “When I go in the front door of a house that is burning and they are behind me, I’m not worried because I know they are not going to leave me alone and in the same way, they ain’t worried about me leaving them back there.”

Firefighters check their equipment every morning, he said. “Every. Single. Day. Even if I worked a double shift and I check off something yesterday morning, this morning I’m going to do the exact thing.

“Outside the truck, in the compartments, we touch, put our hands on every single tool,” Perry said. “There are some tools that I’ve never used in my 17 and a half years as a firefighter but I can tell you exactly where each is in case I need to use it. Diligence is just that important.”

“The misconception sometimes is that all (firefighters) do is eat, sleep and watch TV,” Perry said. “We don’t do that. We do EMS training, we keep up with our certifications so we have training Monday through Friday.

“Firefighting is a passion,” Perry said. “This is just how we live.”

Future trips for the youth include tours of industries operating in Dale County and the Aviation Museum on Fort Novosel. “There are jobs available in every one of those places,” Blankenship said. “We want to expose you to opportunities that are here for you.”