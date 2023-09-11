OZARK- Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States that created a new normal way of life.

Patriot Day Memorial Ceremonies for the 2,977 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia and those who died when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania were held in Ozark, Daleville, and Enterprise Monday.

Although Patriot Day is not a federal holiday, flags are lowered to half-staff and there is a country-wide moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. EST, the time the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home has hosted the Patriot Day Ceremony in Ozark for the past five years. “It’s a celebration of selfless service,” said funeral home manager John Cawley, who also serves as Dale County Coroner, in describing the event to which all city employees and first responders had been invited for an appreciation lunch. A memorial ceremony in the funeral home chapel was held to honor first responders who died during the year. Families of James E. “Pops” Gresham from the Daleville Police Department, Samuel “Sammy” Blocker from the Ozark Police Department, Timothy J. Vernon from the Ozark Fire Department, Stephen “Steve” Peterson from the Napier Field Fire Department, and Samuel G. Dykes from the Marley Mill Fire Department each were presented with a single red rose, a memorial plaque, and a portrait of their loved one by Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum.

“My job is to serve the community and when I was elected coroner, it just amplified my strong sense that our community came together after the attacks on 9/11 and this is a way we can pull our community together again.”

Cawley and Bynum were joined by First Ozark United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Jason Thrower, who Cawley called “a true community pastor.” Thrower said he remembered holding his then two-year-old son as video of the attacks emerged on television. “What I’ll never forget is watching the first responders running towards danger,” Thrower said. “And that spirit of courage and selflessness is embodied by our local first responders so we thank them for their service, their commitment and we encourage them to seek the Lord as they strive to serve others.”

Earlier, Daleville Department of Public Safety Director John Crawford and Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton shared their thoughts on Patriot Day in a ceremony held at Culpepper Park, hosted by the Southeast Alabama American Veterans. Each of the 2,977 American flags on display at the park had been placed there by members of the 1-223rd Aviation Regiment Spartans, Carroll High School and Daleville High School JROTC Cadets, AMVETS, and members of the Francis J. “Frank” Ballard VFW Post 6020.

Daleville High School JROTC cadets Briana Cortes, Johanyna Maldonado, Alexandra Mendez, Kiani Schmitz, Kayla Smith and Patience Cox posted the colors and DHS Band Student Noah Falcone sounded Taps after which Survival Flight 15, with pilot Brian Smith, did a flyover.

“A day the world stopped,” is how Stayton remembered 9/11. “It was a day many lives were lost and lives changed forever.

“Cowards attacked America in hopes of making us fall, hoping to cripple us, hurt us spiritually and economically,” Stayton said. “From the shot heard around the world in 1775 that led us to our freedom, to the shot that was heard worldwide that killed Osama Bin Laden for our freedom, America will never fall because our people will be there to answer the call whether in faraway lands or on our streets.

“We Americans will always band together to protect America and each other from any threat to our freedom,” Stayton said. “Whatever it take. God Bless America.”

“There are no words to adequately convey how 9/11 changed our world and it is equally difficult to express the gratitude owed to our nation’s veterans and first responders,” said Crawford. “On 9/11, evil came to America and Americans responded.

“The feelings that most Americans experienced on that September morning are still remembered by those old enough to understand the significance of four airplanes through the heart of our homeland.”

In Enterprise, the Patriot Day ceremony was held at 7:35 a.m. at the Wall of Freedom at the entrance of Johnny Henderson Family Park. First responders, veteran service organizations, and citizens joined with Chamber of Commerce and city of Enterprise officials at the annual event that included a wreath-laying ceremony, a bell-ringing ceremony, and a moment of silence.

“This day forever lives in our minds and forever weighs on our hearts,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper. “It is a day that is impossible to forget. The events of that fateful day forever changed our nation.

“We saw selflessness and courage. As people were running away from the chaos, first responders were running towards it,” Cooper said. “We must never forget that we wake up each morning safe in the land of the free because of the brave.”