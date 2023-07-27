Alabama's Secretary of State Wes Allen spent time in the Wiregrass Thursday and spoke to the Houston County Republican Women about some of the issues he's been working on solving.

"It's cool to be here; we have some great Americans in this area who believe in our country," Allen said. "I'm glad I came to share some thoughts and answer a few questions from the public."

Allen, a Troy native and former probate judge in Pike County, was sworn into office on Jan. 16 after serving in the state's House of Representatives.

Since that day, Allen has worked to combat business and election fraud. On the business front, Allen's office is working closely with the Alabama Securities Commission and the Attorney General to alert the public about any scams that may be out there.

"We want to fight fraud," Allen said. "We were dealing with a UCC scam in which a fraudulent mailer was going out under my name and trying to cheat people out of money by telling them they would help their UCC. With the work of the AG and the Securities Commission, we were able to get the word out about this, and hopefully, nobody will lose a small portion of money to this fraudulent scam."

While on the campaign trail, Allen visited every corner of the state, and it became clear that Alabamians want safe and fair elections, he said.

"I heard loud and clear that the citizens of this state want elections of integrity," Allen said. "They want ones that we can depend on, so we don't see the chaos and confusion that happened around the country in 2020. Thank goodness it didn't happen in Alabama, and we're going to keep pushing so nothing can go wrong with our election system."

After Allen met with Rep. Paul Lee and other members of the Republican caucus in a legislative session, a bill was passed that made it a state law to require paper ballots for every election.

Originally, using paper ballots was an administrative code and not a state law. Allen said since it is now a state law, the ballots can be referenced in case something goes wrong on Election Night.

"This is important because now we got the receipts," Allen said. "If anyone has questions, they can go back and look at the ballots."

Another item in the administrative code had to do with the tabulators and how they didn't need to be connected to the internet. Allen wanted to make this a state law, and the bill managed to get down to the House, where it was passed and signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Allen believes these steps will help ,keep Election Night from becoming Election Month.

"We've got a great system in Alabama, and I'm very proud of it," Allen said. "You're going to know who wins and loses in Alabama on Election Night. It's not going to take us weeks to count ballots."

Allen is grateful for the continued support and looks forward to the state's future.

"We've got a great state full of great people," Allen said. "We've got a bright future, and we're going to make sure we represent the people of Alabama's values."