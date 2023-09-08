“Never forget,” was the theme of retired Rear Admiral Kent Davis’s remarks to those attending the opening ceremony for the “Week of the Wall” at the NPF Fairground Amphitheater Thursday evening.

The largest replica of Vietnam Wall is in the Wiregrass through Monday and the public is invited to the view it at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds until Monday evening. The traveling tribute is billed as the kickoff for the Wiregrass Honor Flight Program, which will fly veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the original Vietnam Memorial Wall there.

Davis, Alabama Department of Veteran’s Affairs Commissioner, said that 58,279 service members died in theater in Vietnam. Some 61% of those were younger than age of 21. The average age of those killed was 23.

“It is an honor to stand at the traveling wall,” Davis said. “We are reminded of the importance of honoring the veterans. It is absolutely essential that we honor them and their families.”

Davis outlined the history of the United States’ involvement in Vietnam that started with an initial deployment of advisors in the 1950s, grew incrementally and then expanded with the deployment of full combat units in July 1965. On March 29, 1973, the last combat troops departed Vietnam and the last American personnel were evacuated in April 1975 with the fall of Saigon.

Davis urged looking at the names on the wall with respect. “We must never forget,” he said. “Remember them.”

Davis said he had visited the grave at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery of Eutaw native Sgt. Matthew Leonard, posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, America’s highest military decoration, for his actions in the Vietnam War. “Telling his story is not to minimize the thousands of others, it is simply a reminder that we must never forget the people who sacrificed all.”

Born in 1929, Leonard entered the service in 1947. The father of five who had married his high school sweetheart served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

On Feb. 28, 1967, Leonard was serving as a platoon sergeant with Company B, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division, near Suoi Da, South Vietnam when his platoon came under attack, Davis said. Despite suffering several wounds, he continued to command and eventually charged an enemy machine gun. He was wounded once more during the charge and died soon after. For his actions on that day, Leonard received the Medal of Honor which his widow, Lois, received during a ceremony on Dec. 19, 1968.

“Despite stories such as this and countless others in one of the saddest episodes in American history, Vietnam veterans received little or no recognition and gratitude when the returned to the United States,” Davis said . “Thank God that has changed and we now properly honor our great Vietnam veterans, patriots who served their nation.

More than 300,000 were also wounded during the Vietnam War, Davis said. More than 700 Americans were taken prisoner of war, 114 died in captivity, 37 escaped, and 684 returned alive including 591 who were released in early 1973 as a result of the Paris Peace Accord.

In 1973, the United States listed 2,646 Americans as unaccounted for from the Vietnam War. By October 2022, 1,582 Americans remained unaccounted for, Davis said. “They are missing but not forgotten.”

Davis noted that in addition to the 3,000 killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, 7,000 service members have died in combat in the 22 years since them.

Davis said that some 120,000 veterans have died by suicide over the last 22 years. “That is a tragedy that we simply cannot ignore,” he said.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is three-fifth the size of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington and the names are listed on panels by year of death. There is also book containing a list of the 58,000 names listed alphabetically with the panel number the name is on at the site.

During the opening ceremony Thursday, three Huey helicopters flew over the event grounds in a circle in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 607 from Montgomery participated in the opening ceremony as part of the color guard.

Saturday, a 5K Ruck for the Wall, starting and ending at the memorial wall, is planned. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with 8 a.m. shotgun start. “This is a unique endurance event,” Parker said. “Participants will carry 25 pounds on their backs in the form of a ‘ruck’ and make their way along the 5k course.” Participants are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and walk or run. All proceeds will benefit the Wiregrass Honor Flight.

Also Saturday is a Ride for the Wall convoy bringing supplies to the Bill Nichols V.A. Home which begins at 10 a.m. at the Dothan Harley Shop and makes pickups in Ozark, Troy, and Montgomery.

The Ozark-based Friends of Army Aviation will be providing rides in a Huey helicopter from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at friendsofarmyaviation.org.

The Vietnam Wall exhibit is also open to the public Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Also Monday, Parker said, the city of Daleville is hosting a 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony at Culpepper Park at 9 a.m. and the public is invited.

For more information on the Week of the Wall, contact parker at (334) 494-7846 or travis@travisparker.com.