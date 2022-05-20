Governor appoints Hope Johnson to Alabama State Banking Board

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Hope Johnson to serve on the Alabama State Banking Board, representing Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Banking and economic development have fueled our pursuit to strengthen Alabama’s economy,” Ivey said. “With Hope’s vast experience in various administrative positions, I am confident that she is more than qualified, and I do not doubt that she will continue the impressive work of the Alabama Banking Board.”

The State Banking Board regulates 93 state-chartered commercial banks and thousands of licensed consumer lenders.

Johnson has served in various roles at Friend Bank in Slocomb since 1987, becoming CEO in 1999.

“I am grateful to Governor Ivey, the Senate Confirmations Committee, and our local elected officials for their support and encouragement. I look forward to working with State Banking Superintendent Mike Hill and the regulatory team at the State Banking Department, and I am honored to serve our Alabama banking industry,” said Johnson.

Johnson brings nearly 40 years of banking and leadership experience. She currently serves as chairman-elect of the Alabama Bankers Association, chairman of the Wiregrass United Way Board of Trustees and is a member of the American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council, the Wiregrass Regional Council of Leadership Alabama, the University of Alabama Culverhouse Board of Visitors and the FUMC Respite Care Committee and Funds Management Committee. She previously served as chairman of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and participated in Leadership Dothan and Leadership Alabama.

Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree from The University of Alabama in 1985, graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in 1991 and completed the Harvard Business School Owner/President program in 2009.

Johnson’s appointment was confirmed by the Alabama Senate earlier this year.