Governor awards more than $2.45 million to install electric vehicle charging stations

MONTGOMERY — Enterprise, Geneva, and Headland will be getting some state help installing charging stations for electric vehicles.

Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced more than $2.45 million in grants awarded for communities to install on new charging stations along highways around the state. Statewide, 18 grants were awarded to local governments, utilities, and private companies.

“As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must be ready to provide the charging infrastructure needed for those who choose to drive these vehicles,” Ivey said. “It is important for Alabama to have electric vehicle charging stations in many locations so that we can meet the needs of Alabama motorists who choose to drive an electric vehicle as well as out-of-state drivers who are visiting or passing through our state.”

Grants were awarded throughout north, central, and south Alabama. Locally, grants awards went to two private companies and a city government.

In Enterprise, Heer Properties was awarded $201,259 to install a two-bay electric charging station at Legacy Foodmart, located at 6001 Boll Weevil Circle.

Home Oil Co. Inc. received $200,587 to install a two-bay charging station at Hobo Pantry, 16566 U.S. Highway 431, in Headland.

The City of Geneva received $33,840 to install a four-bay charging station on a lot at 614 S. Commerce St.

Funds for all but one of the projects came from appropriations by the Alabama Legislature and target busy highways away from the interstates, except Interstate 22 in northwest Alabama where grant funds will provide a six-bay charger in Guin as the first EV charging station on that interstate in Alabama. Funds made available to the state from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program will be awarded in the future to further develop EV charging infrastructure along Alabama’s interstates.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

“These grants are part of a plan to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are located throughout the state - not just on interstates with upcoming federal funds, but also on or near secondary roads in heavily traveled areas of the state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and the many partners in this program.”