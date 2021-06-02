Governor Ivey awards COVID-19 recovery funds to five Alabama counties

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $1.2 million to further assist five counties, including two in the Wiregrass, in continuing their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards to Barbour, Geneva, Bullock, Butler and Conecuh counties are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Ivey will announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

“Local governments are making strides in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the past and getting on with the business at hand,” Ivey said. “I am confident these funds will help speed that process and aid in recovery efforts.”

Barbour County was awarded $300,000 and will use funds to supply food and utility assistance to qualified families. Funds will also be used to upgrade hospital equipment.