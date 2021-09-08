24-hour stair climb for 9/11 remembrance to start Friday morning

First responders from the Dothan area will take part in carrying the U.S. flag up and down the stairs of the Civic Center without stopping for 24 hours in remembrance of the tragic event of 9/11 beginning Friday.

Flag bearers will take 10-minute shifts starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, and ending at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, leading up to the Patriot’s Day Ceremony in the Civic Center arena.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The local event is a joint initiative with the City of Dothan and Houston County to remember the attacks on American soil that took 2,996 innocent lives.

“We as a country said we would never forget and on the 20th anniversary of these tragic events, we need to remember them and that were lives were not lost in vain,” said Vincent Vincent, community relations officer for the city of Dothan.

First responders from the area will be in attendance at the public event, which will last approximately an hour-and-a-half.

Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks, which will be available at the door.