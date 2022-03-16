$5.3 million drug testing lab coming to Dothan to help combat opioid epidemic

A new $5.3 million state drug chemistry lab is coming to the Dothan area in part to assist local law enforcement in combatting the opioid epidemic.

The project was itemized in the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences (ADFS) budget within the $2.7 billion general fund budget passed in the State House of Representatives on Tuesday. Also included locally is a $6 million construction budget for a new crisis intervention center.

Dothan previously was a site for a state forensics lab over a decade ago before it closed down, along with two other state labs, due to the economic recession.

However, recent growth fueled by economic recovery and an increase in internet sales tax collections have given Alabama’s budget the boost it needs to bring back vital services while expanding others.

ADFS is the only accredited provider for drug testing services for all 450-plus law enforcement agencies in Alabama.

Angelo Della Manna, director of ADFS, said the Dothan area has the greatest need for those services especially with new and emerging drugs endangering the community.

In 2021, there were 4,000 new drug cases primarily in Dothan and Houston County, and also in surrounding communities.

Officers, crime scene technicians, and evidence custodians typically transport the evidence to a lab in Montgomery or Auburn – or both, depending on the case – to have drugs and potential drug substances analyzed.

“This region is underserved,” Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said. “Having a lab here saves time, manpower, and taxpayer dollars in this region.”

Manna and Benny both said there are a greater number of drug cases per capita in the Wiregrass area because law enforcement focuses heavily on containing illicit drug use as it causes ancillary problems, like drug-associated crimes such as money laundering and overdose deaths.

The growth in use of emerging drugs like fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid, and analogs, which are counterfeit prescription medications, is the primary culprit of accidental overdose deaths as well as the persistence of heroin use.

“We don’t tolerate those crimes,” Benny said, adding that Dothan Police Department is one of the few agencies in the state with Drug Enforcement Administration personnel assigned.

Manna added that the new drug testing facility is mutually beneficial as forensic scientists won’t have to travel as far to attend court proceedings and offer expert testimonies. Additionally, Wiregrass officers will have easy access to state-of-the-art training at the new drug testing site.

“With new and emerging drugs and advances in forensic science, this increases our ability to provide more frequent training opportunities to law enforcement as well as best practices to handle evidence as well, because that changes all the time,” Manna said. “It’ll provide an avenue for them to stay up to date on current technologies across the board with drug testing, toxicology, ballistics, and so on.”

The state-of-the-art facility will be about 8,000 to 10,000 square feet with about seven personnel, including six forensic scientists, and utilize some of the most cutting edge forensic instrumentation to detect novel drugs. Manna said the department hopes to have the site location and design finalized by the end of the summer and be ready and operation at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

One of the sites favored by Benny and Dothan officials is next to the Wiregrass Public Safety Center on Ennis Road, but other sites in and around Dothan are options as well.

Also included in the general fund budget is $6 million for a new crisis intervention center.

House Ways and Means General Fund Chairman Rep. Steve Clouse said the Department of Mental Health will construct the facility as a place where people with substance abuse issues or mental health issues can be admitted for diagnosis.

“Law enforcement and families can take someone there so they can get help temporarily until they can figure out what kind of help that particular individual needs,” Clouse said.

The crisis center can be used as an alternative to taking someone to overwhelmed hospital emergency departments. A location for the center has not yet been identified.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

