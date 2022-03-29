Absentee voting begins Wednesday for primaries

Absentee voting begins on Wednesday for upcoming county, state, and federal primary elections on May 24.

Ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local absentee election manager’s office in a resident’s county. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334)-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

The deadline for absentee ballot applications to be returned by mail in May 17 or must be returned by hand of May 19. The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the absentee election manager is May 23, a day before the election. However, absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the absentee election manager by mail no later than noon on the day of the election.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots for local offices for sheriff, coroner, county commission, and district attorney seats. There are also many races to fill seats in the state legislature and the U.S. Congress.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until May 24 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Office Elections Division at (334)-242-7210.

