After comparatively low pandemic losses, Dothan government sees rapid rebound

Though the pandemic-induced shutdowns slowed revenue streams for many local governments, those shortfalls were less severe than initially feared. Now, city, county, and state governments are awash with cash as the economy continues a strong comeback.
In 2020, the inaugural COVID-19 pandemic year, the City of Dothan estimated over $6 million in revenue losses in a report to the U.S. Treasury Department based on the Treasury’s formula. Nationally, state and local governments reported more than $117 billion of revenue losses, according to an Associated Press analysis of Treasury data. More than two-thirds of those reporting their revenues showed at least some losses.
Though revenue figures were left blank by nearly one-quarter of the roughly 3,700 governments that filed reports, the data nonetheless provides the most comprehensive picture yet of the financial strain that faced governments during the pandemic's first year.
However, the toll to Dothan was not as brutal as city officials and business leaders imagined.
In fact, the following fiscal year gave the city its best tax revenue year on record with its revenue from local sales, use, and lodging taxes coming in over $10 million more than the year before. While Dothan’s economic growth slowed during the pandemic, its diverse economy recaptured the momentum as uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 fears waned after the beginning of 2021.
All but three states — Alaska, Nevada and Wyoming — took in more general fund revenue than originally projected for their 2021 fiscal years, according to a report from the National Association of State Budget Officers. The revenue rebound has exceeded even pre-pandemic levels. Total state tax revenues from last April through November rose 20% compared to the same period in 2019, according to an Urban Institute report.
Part of the quick pace of Dothan’s return to normal, like much of the nation, lies in federal dollars meant to lessen COVID-19’s toll on individuals and local and state governments. In addition to stimulus checks, paycheck protection loans, and an expanded Child Tax Credit, hefty amounts of dollars were sent to governments last year in order to help the economy rebound a little quicker.
The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden last March included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments. States, counties and larger cities were required to file reports last year detailing their initial plans for the money.
Allocations were based on several criteria, including a modified Community Block Grant formula and population.
While many governments, such as Birmingham, may use a bulk of stimulus money to rectify budget deficits as a result of government-induced business shutdowns, other cities have freer rein on how to spend their federal dollars.
The City of Dothan received the first half of its $12 million allocation last year and reported that $827,000 was initially appropriated to clean water projects.
State and local governments lost at least $117 billion of expected revenue early in the pandemic, but many are now awash in record amounts of money, boosted partly by federal aid.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba later said that most of the money would likely go toward a slate of upcoming sewer and clean water projects, approved expenditures under the federal government’s guidance. Using the money that way would free up more local monies that don’t have as many strings attached.
Houston County saw similar increases in tax revenue and leaders recently discussed how to spend the first half of its one-time $20.6 million allocation.
Those priorities include $5 million for a water tank and water lines down U.S. 231 South all the way to the county’s distribution park and another $1 million to purchase property for future industrial development.
Other potential priority projects include $4.5 million for window replacement at the Houston County Administrative Building; $1 million to construct a building to store the sheriff department’s Homeland Security equipment; $1 million for a downtown green space project; $1.75 million for sewer projects in Taylor, Kinsey, Rehobeth, and Cowarts; $500,000 for HVAC upgrades at the existing Sheriff’s Office building; and $500,000 for a county well and tank in the southeast corner of the county to provide water to volunteer fire departments.
Other Wiregrass counties are getting significant dollars as well: Barbour County, $4.79 million; Coffee County, $10.15 million; Covington County, $7.19 million; Dale County, $9.54 million; Geneva County, $5.1 million; Henry County, $3.34 million; and Pike County, $6.42 million.
All towns and municipalities will be receiving a cut of direct aid as well; those in the Wiregrass, in addition to Dothan, that will receive over $1 million include: Andalusia, $1.61 million; Opp, $1.18 million; Ozark, $2.65 million; Troy, $3.51 million; and Enterprise, $5.26 million.
Although cash flow is up, elected officials warn that it’s not sustainable, and governments would be wise to spend money carefully and build up reserves as Alabama and other states continue to deal with challenges in labor shortages, supply chain issues, and skyrocketing inflation.
