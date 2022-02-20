After comparatively low pandemic losses, Dothan government sees rapid rebound

Though the pandemic-induced shutdowns slowed revenue streams for many local governments, those shortfalls were less severe than initially feared. Now, city, county, and state governments are awash with cash as the economy continues a strong comeback.

In 2020, the inaugural COVID-19 pandemic year, the City of Dothan estimated over $6 million in revenue losses in a report to the U.S. Treasury Department based on the Treasury’s formula. Nationally, state and local governments reported more than $117 billion of revenue losses, according to an Associated Press analysis of Treasury data. More than two-thirds of those reporting their revenues showed at least some losses.

Though revenue figures were left blank by nearly one-quarter of the roughly 3,700 governments that filed reports, the data nonetheless provides the most comprehensive picture yet of the financial strain that faced governments during the pandemic's first year.

However, the toll to Dothan was not as brutal as city officials and business leaders imagined.