Alabama child advocacy ministry honors Mayor Saliba, unveils traveling mural

An Alabama child advocacy organization honored Mayor Mark Saliba for his work as an advocate for Dothan’s vulnerable children, youth, and families during National Foster Care Month.

Embrace Alabama Kids, a faith-based nonprofit, joined Saliba, First United Methodist Church of Dothan, and more than 40 local supporters, staff, and board members for a community celebration highlighting the ministry’s impact on Tuesday at the Dothan Country Club.

Saliba was honored as an “Embrace Alabama Kids Advocate” for his dedication to the ministry’s mission to embrace and nurture vulnerable children, youth, and at-risk families by providing homes, healing, and hope. He has served on the board of directors for the Montgomery-based nonprofit, a ministry of the United Methodist Children’s Home, for the last eight years and was chair of the board from 2014-2017.

“Embrace Alabama Kids is one of many faith-based ministries doing meaningful work to positively impact our community, and I am honored to help advocate for Alabama’s vulnerable children over the past several years,” Saliba said. “Whether it’s educating yourself about issues impacting our children or supporting local organizations that care for them, each of us can play an important role in creating real, meaningful change for our kids who need it most.”

