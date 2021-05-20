Alabama child advocacy ministry honors Mayor Saliba, unveils traveling mural

An Alabama child advocacy organization honored Mayor Mark Saliba for his work as an advocate for Dothan’s vulnerable children, youth, and families during National Foster Care Month.
Embrace Alabama Kids, a faith-based nonprofit, joined Saliba, First United Methodist Church of Dothan, and more than 40 local supporters, staff, and board members for a community celebration highlighting the ministry’s impact on Tuesday at the Dothan Country Club.
Saliba was honored as an “Embrace Alabama Kids Advocate” for his dedication to the ministry’s mission to embrace and nurture vulnerable children, youth, and at-risk families by providing homes, healing, and hope. He has served on the board of directors for the Montgomery-based nonprofit, a ministry of the United Methodist Children’s Home, for the last eight years and was chair of the board from 2014-2017.
“Embrace Alabama Kids is one of many faith-based ministries doing meaningful work to positively impact our community, and I am honored to help advocate for Alabama’s vulnerable children over the past several years,” Saliba said. “Whether it’s educating yourself about issues impacting our children or supporting local organizations that care for them, each of us can play an important role in creating real, meaningful change for our kids who need it most.”
During the celebration, Embrace Alabama Kids unveiled a traveling mural painted by communities across the state during “Embrace Alabama Kids Week” last month. The first of its kind in Alabama, the project was a statewide collaboration with over 100 volunteers – local artists, community leaders, elected officials and supporters – who created this mural to help shine a light on critical issues affecting Alabama’s children.
Currently, the mural is on display at Dothan's First United Methodist Church.
“We believe Embrace Alabama Kids better reflects who we are and what we do,” Blake Horne, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, said. “What started as one single orphanage in Selma in 1890 has since evolved into a vast network of many programs across the state including several here in Dothan and throughout the Wiregrass. We are grateful to Mayor Saliba and the local community who have supported us for the last 131 years.”
While Embrace Alabama Kids’ footprint spans the state, much of its impact can be seen in the Wiregrass. In Headland, Embrace Alabama Kids runs a group home and transitional living apartment where teen boys who have faced difficult childhoods receive care and support when they aren’t able to live with their biological families.
Additionally, Embrace Alabama Kids operates a therapeutic foster care program that recruits, licenses and supports many foster families in Dothan. Last year, Embrace Alabama Kids and its connected ministries impacted more than 1,500 babies, children, teens, young adults and parents.
During National Foster Care Month in May, Embrace Alabama Kids and Saliba encourage the Dothan community to recognize Alabama’s children in foster care who have suffered neglect, abuse or abandonment. Since 2012, the number of Alabama’s foster children has increased by 14% to over 6,000 children in foster care today.