Alabama driver license offices re-open; ALEA launches LEADS

MONTGOMERY - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Driver License offices opened for business Tuesday after successfully migrating to a new management system.

The new Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, known as LEADS, replaces the decades-old system.

“What an amazing accomplishment,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in an agency's news release. “This is only the beginning of ALEA’s overall initiative to utilize technology to advance and provide enhanced quality service for the citizens of our great state. However, I would be remiss if I did not showcase the hard work and dedication of all the employees within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, especially those within the Driver License and Information Technology Divisions, who turned this vision into a reality.

“I would also like to highlight the innovation and commitment of both Colonel Jimmy Helms and Driver License Division Chief Jonathan Archer; if not for their steadfast leadership, this endeavor would never been made possible.”

Offices were closed for a week while they were updated with new computer hardware and data on file since 1970 was converted into LEADS.

“Now that the system transfer is complete, a host of new options are live and active within LEADS,” Archer said. “Citizens will have the ability to access a variety of new options and enhanced services such as allowing individuals the ability to pre-apply for the Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office.

“This is a new feature that we feel if used by citizens will make a tremendous difference for our driver license examiners’ capability to provide improved quality service."

Helms said, “The modernization of our Driver License System was one of the first tasks given to me by Secretary Taylor. From the very beginning, I knew we had the right team in place, and I would like to take this opportunity to echo the sentiments of Secretary Taylor and thank each and every one of the employees that played a role in this colossal task, which will have a positive impact on both our employees as well as citizens for years to come.

“I would also like to remind everyone this is a brand new system that our employees will be given their first opportunity to use in the coming days. We would like to ask that the citizens of our great state continue to use the same level of patience and understanding which were utilized over the course of the previous week.”

For further information on LEADS and project updates, please visit: alea.gov.

